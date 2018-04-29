Share:

SADIQABAD-A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from Basti Khair Muhammad Jhak here the other day.

Faiz Rasool told the media that suspect Baggu along with accomplices including Akmal, Ajmal, Sajjad, Kashif and an elderly woman namely Mai Bhuddi abducted his 13-year-old daughter Mai Chanan at gunpoint when she was on the to a shop to buy some foodstuff. He claimed to have a case registered against suspects at Bhong police station. He appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to order the police officers for early recovery of his daughter.

Boy 'assaulted'

KASUR-A seven-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a youth at Mahalam Kalan here the other day. Niamat Ali submitted an application to Ganda Singh Wala police alleging that suspect Waqas called his nephew from house and lured him to a field where he allegedly assaulted him. "He fled after the boy's cries alerted the passersby and they rushed for his rescue," he added. The police registered a case and launched investigation.