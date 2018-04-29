Share:

islamabad-A three-day colourful “Youth Cultural Mela” organized by National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with provincial cultural departments concluded here on Sunday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahera Shahid said that the Cultural Mela was aimed to promote traditional skills, inculcate awareness among younger generation about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan and above all, to create a spirit of peace and unity, strengthen and re-enforce national harmony and integration through a cultural perspective.

She said that its main features was to include the congregation of youth, youth artisans-at-work, live folk musical and dance performances by young folk artists, musicians and folk dancers, craft bazaar and traditional cuisine of all provinces.

During the three-day Mela, the Culture Department, Government of Sindh organised a Sindhi musical show in collaboration with Lok Virsa Islamabad. The musical night was a mix of folk and Sufi music. Renowned singers including Tufail Sanjrani, Faheem Allan, Jinsar Samo, Akbar Khamiso, Farzana Bahar, Bhagchand Lakhani, Dilbar Jalal Chandio, Nirodha were lead singers along with many other rising stars. Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Secretary Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department Government of Sindh and Madam Shaheera Shahid, Executive Director Lok Virsa were chief guests of the night.

Renowned Folk singer Bagchand told APP that he enjoyed performing in Lok Virsa for the first time; he lauded the Sindh Cultural Department and Lok Virsa for organizing the Sindhi cultural show during the three-day event. The Mela concluded with a colourful “Youth Cultural Show” wherein young folk artists, musicians and folk dancers performed live in a concert and gained recognition of their talent at a national level.

During the three-day event, a large number of youth/ students of different colleges and universities of the twin cities of Islamabad-Rawalpindi attended the event and enjoyed the thrilling performances presented by young folk artists and musicians. An exhibition was also organized on the topic “Youth Artisans-at-Work” showcasing traditional crafts like wood carving, jewellery, embroidery and shawl weaving from Kashmir, handicrafts, cap making and embroidery from Gilgit Baltistan.

, Blue tiles work, embroidery, doll making, block printing and truck art from Punjab, shawl weaving and basketry work from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dhambura/ saroz (musical instruments) making and traditional chappal making from Balochistan and Ajrak block printing, wood mirror work, pottery making, Farasi weaving, blue tiles work and lungi (turban) weaving from Sindh.