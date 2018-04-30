Share:

PHC seals 1156 fake treatment centres in two weeks

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 1,156 businesses of quacks out of 3,053 treatment centres visited during the last two weeks. The ffirst information reports (FIRs) were also registered against some quacks. The PHC teams had visited 3,053 treatment centres, and closed down 1,156 businesses being run by quacks. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 668 were found to be doing other businesses now. The crackdown was carried out in different areas of 25 districts which included, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahab, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Chiniot, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Vehari, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Kasur, Khushab, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran. The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.–Staff Reporter

University of Lahore convocation today

The 8th convocation of the University of Lahore will be held at the institution's main campus today. Graduates of Engineering and Technology, IT, Allied Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Medicine and Dentistry, Pharmacy, Art and Architecture, Languages and Literature, Management Sciences and Law will be awarded degrees. –Staff Reporter

Security arrangements for Labour Day functions

The Punjab Home Department on Sunday directed the administration to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Labour Day rallies and gatherings to be held on May 1. Official sources told APP on Sunday that the district administration and police high-ups had been directed to make special security arrangements on this day. The administration has been issued guide line for the rallies and gatherings, they said. All government and private organisations, educational institutions and markets will remain closed to observe the day.–APP