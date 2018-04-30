Share:

KARACHI - A workshop titled, “One Day Hands on Workshop on Python” was organised by Department of Computer Science UBIT, University of Karachi on Sunday.

Dr Muhammad Sadiq Ali Khan, Chairman UBIT and Chair IEEE Computer Society Karachi section in his introductory talk discussed the history and the foundation of DCS – UBIT. He also highlighted the fact that the Alumni of UBIT are the biggest assets of department.

“Coming age is of python language in computer programming, every department of science has been shifted to computer automated software therefore it has become vital to specialise in python language programming. IEEE has declared it as the most used computer programming language,” Dr Sadiq added.

He emphasised on the need of such training workshops for students so that the students may get benefited from the experiences of the experts in the field. The workshop started by the instructor Muhammad Yaseen Khan, data scientist and senior lecturer at MAJU, pursuing PhD in Computer Science, Alumni, Department of Computer Science UBIT.

The workshop titled, “One Day Hands On Workshop On Python”, the instructor started with the introduction of python and programming languages in general, emphasising the scope of python in the current era of information technology.

He discussed and demonstrated the basics of python that are loops, data structures (Hashing, Lists etc), sets and different math operations. He also, discussed briefly about the importance of frameworks and libraries then introduced the audience to the one framework of python i e “Anaconda”. He described the framework saying it consists of two environments one is desktop like IDE the other one is “Jupyter Notebooks”.

Professor Dr Tariq Soomro, General Secretory, IEEE Karachi Section, praised Dr Sadiq Ali Khan for his exemplary chairmanship for IEEE and DCS-UBIT, he also talked about importance of Python and its relevance with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, Dean Faculty of Electrical Electronics and Computer Engineering, National Distinguished Professor, Ex-Chair of IEEE Karachi Section, talked about inactivity of IEEE Karachi Section before the Chairmanship of Dr M Sadiq Ali Khan, he revived and provided boost to IEEE Karachi Section by conducting Workshops and Seminars from which a huge number of students got benefited.

He also emphasised on the fact that time is a treasure, he also gave an example to explain the three dimensions of time, that are Importance, Urgency and Significance of time. He advised the students to spread the knowledge to other students to gain better understanding of the concerned topic of learning.

The workshop was then preceded by the Chief Guest, Samir M El-Ghazaly, Vice President IEEE, Publication Services and Products Division, USA.

He thanked Dr M Sadiq Ali Khan for his dedication towards the development of students’ technical skills. He instructed the students to keep learning until they retire as new things come and old things get obsolete, they need to cope-up with the pace of technology.

He then provided guidance about the reasons to join IEEE Society to gain access to the most updated knowledge and trends in the world.

The workshop ended with the distribution of token of appreciation among the respected guests and chief guest.