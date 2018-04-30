Share:

SHIKARPUR - The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has been turned into white elephant owing to their atrocities’ over people of Shikarpur.

Sepco has been involved in committing electric tripping, sending deduction bills and doing prolonged power break down in Shikarpur without any reason and unanimously decided to write a letter to chief officer Sepco Sukkur against these injustice.

It was decided in a meeting convened by Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek held at Furqania Hall, here on Sunday.

Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek President Mian Zafar Alvi expressed his great reservations over prolonged power outages and electric tripping being committed by Sepco authorities.

He hoped Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek would try to preserve the monumental building of Shikarpur and in this connection Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek lodged a constitutional petition at District and Session Court to save the heritage building of Shikarpur.

However, the chairman took a serious notice of abusing a senior member of Save Shikarpur namely Zafar Ali Channa advocate by a unknown person on social media by using a fake ID and announced Save Shikarpur would take legal way to face the such threats.

Advocate Ali Asghar Pahore, Zahid Bhanbhro, Zahid Hussain Pahore Advocate, Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Irshad Arain, Waheed Qureshi, Aijaz Kakepoto, Haji Shoukat Baloch, and other participated in the meeting.