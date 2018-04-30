Share:

HYDERABAD - The provincial council meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Sindh, which held here on Sunday elected Syed Shah Muhammad Shah as president and Senator Saleem Zia as general secretary of Sindh.

The electioneering process conducted by an election committee headed by Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashood come to conclusion with declaration of the election of Syed Shah Muhammad Shah and Senator Saleem Zia unopposed when the other contesting candidates withdrawn their nomination papers.

Rana Mashood while announcing the names of successful candidates congratulated them and hoped that under their leadership, the party would be activated in Sindh with success of the candidates in general elections 2018.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons at Hyderabad Press Club, the Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashood said that the people would exercise their right of franchise in the general elections on the basis of performance.

He said PML (N) is the only party which fulfilled the commitments made with the people in the general elections 2013 while the governments of PPP and PTI have failed to deliver to the people of Sindh and KPK respectively.

In general elections 2018, he said that, candidates of PML (N) would gain success with thumping majority from all over the country. In Sindh, he said that the people have now realized that they got nothing during continuous regimes of a political party and now they are looking towards PML (N) to address their issues.

Among others, newly elected President PML (N) Sindh Syed Shah Muhammad Shah and President Hyderabad District Hanif Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.