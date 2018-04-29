Share:

LAHORE-M Adnan of Western Wind Golf Club won the Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2018 which concluded on Sunday at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC), Islamabad.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest. He not only lauded the all the prize winners for their well-earned success but also commended all the participants for their spirited participation in the championship.

The chief guest also distributed prizes amongst the winners of all categories including amateur, seniors, ladies and juniors, whereas the main trophy was given away to the best amateur in the net category M Adnan from Westron wind Golf Club, Islamabad.

The three-day event was held from April 27 to 29 and around 300 enthusiast golfers participated in various categories including amateurs, seniors, ladies, and juniors. Additionally, an invitational match was also played.

Pakistan Navy, besides its primary role of safeguarding the country’s sea frontiers, is cognizant of the need for promoting healthy sports activities in the country and among these, golf has always remained one of its foremost priority. The conduct of this championship would usher young golfers to the national scene as well as hone the existing golfing talent.