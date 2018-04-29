Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The Roshan Gharana-Roshan Pakistan was launched by Agahe Pakistan, a Non-Bank Finance Company with a mandate to provide micro-finance services to marginalised communities for solar home system in Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts.

Objective of the product launch event was to provide finance to potential borrowers living in off grid / energy shortage areas to meet their household energy needs. The finance will be provided by Agahe Pakistan for purchase of IEC certified solar home systems. Agahe Pakistan was privileged to be the first MFI to introduce solar home systems on a financing platform in Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts.

Roshan Gharana - Roshan Pakistan product launch event was a great success and attended by key stakeholders including Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company, International Finance Corporation, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, District Administration, Govt Departments, Civil Society Organization, MFI's, MFB's, Commercial Banks, Local support organizations as well as community influential people. Mr Barak Ullah, CEO Agahe Pakistan, inaugurated the ceremony by welcoming all distinguished guests and talked about Agahe Pakistan's history, the milestones achieved over the years, and how it continues to transform people's lives by introducing customized loan products, such as "Roshan Gharana-Roshan Pakistan.

Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner Ch Ashfaq Ahmed was the chief guest at the product launching while Saqib Siddique, Head of Microfinance Sector Development PMIC, Javed Iqbal, Advisor to International Finance Corporation, Yasir Khan Superintendent Jail Rajanpur, Shazia Nawaz, Deputy Director Social Welfare and Mubarak Ali Sarwar, founding director Agahe Pakistan were the guest of honours.