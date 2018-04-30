Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that city needs 20 million more trees. Tree plantation campaign has been initiated under KMC to provide better environment, citizens should also take part in this drive and plant at least a tree and nurture and protect it till made a full tree.

He said this after planting a tree at Korangi Road on Sunday. Vice chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali and other elected representatives and KMC officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said various species including Sahanja, Neem and Gulmore being planted in this campaign and a total of 5 thousand trees will be planted within a week time at the Korangi 8000 road.

He said a greener Karachi was his priority and he would request all union council chairmen and other elected representatives to protect the saplings being planted in different areas of city and all DMCs must ensure tree plantation in their remit.

He said one person one plant principle is used internationally as trees not only add to the beauty of the city but also help improve the environment around us by attracting clouds and rains and providing shield from air pollution.

Mayor Karachi said lifting of garbage and waste backlog being done in district Korangi and so far millions of tones of waste has been removed. The district municipal corporation has done excellent work, however like KMC they too were facing shortage of funds. He said Karachi projects were not given importance in the federal government’s budget nor they included the schemes we had submitted. Injustice with Karachi should now be stopped.

He said tree plantation being carried out on all major arteries of Karachi including Sharea Faisal, Korangi 8000 road, Sharh-e-Pakistan and all NGOs and multinational firms will be welcomed if they join us in this drive.