FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts have advised the growers to complete the cultivation of cotton by the end of May for getting bumper yield. Spokesman for agriculture department told here on Sunday that although best time for cotton cultivation is before mid of May, however, farmers can complete its cultivation before end of May. He said that farmers should use certified cotton seeds for cultivation of cotton over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the food and cloth requirements of the people but it also helps growers in mitigating their financial issues. –APP