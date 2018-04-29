Share:

islamabad-The Dawah Academy of International Islamic University has sought applications from Moatakifeen, who want to observe Aitekaf in Faisal Mosque during the last 10 days of the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan.

According to an announcement by Dawah academy, the applications could be obtained from Monday April 30 to Friday May 4 from 9 am to 3 pm. The aspirants have been asked to submit their filled applications from May 2 to May 15.The academy said that its administration is all set to finalize arrangements in Faisal Masjid for Itikaf where a large number of people would muster across the country. ‘Aitekaf,’ is an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramadan, which also involves confinement of men, women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.

Over 800 faithful from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad observe Aitekaf at Faisal Mosque every year. Faisal Mosque management makes special arrangements for Motakafeen (Aitekaf observers) to educate them about ‘Fiqhai’. “Religious scholars would deliver lectures on different issues daily and the programme will continue till the moon sighting of Shawal,” an official of Dawah Academy told APP.

Aitkaf is a Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and carries a multitude of blessings from God. Men observe Aitkaf in small cubicles, set up by hanging a large cloth inside mosques, whereas women observe it at any corner or quite place in the house which is not frequently visited by others.