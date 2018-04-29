Share:

LONDON-Arsene Wenger was honoured by Manchester United on his final visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager, but left beaten once more on the field as Marouane Fellaini's stoppage time header handed the hosts a 2-1 win.

Wenger was greeted by former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson and current manager Jose Mourinho before kick-off and even presented with a glass momento. However, the Frenchman was left empty-handed when it came to points as defeat left sixth-placed Arsenal mathematically out of the race for a top-four finish.

Fellaini rose highest to flick home the winner after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's second-half strike against his former club had cancelled out Paul Pogba's early opener. United have now sealed their place in the Champions League next season and move closer to their target of finishing at least second best to champions Manchester City by opening a five-point gap on Liverpool.

Ferguson told the United website ahead of the game that his clashes for many years with Wenger's strongest Arsenal sides over a decade ago "made the Premier League."

But it was a sign of how far Arsenal have fallen that Wenger made eight changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday as he had already given up hope of a top-four finish. Alexis Sanchez became the latest of a number of leading Arsenal players to leave towards the end of Wenger's reign in search of more success and more money in January. And in his first appearance against his former club, the Chilean was heavily involved in the opening goal on 16 minutes.

Manchester City equalled the Premier League record for most wins in a season as the imperious champions powered to a 4-1 victory at West Ham. Pep Guardiola's side now have 30 wins this term, matching the record set by Chelsea last season, and will take sole possession of the milestone with one more success in their last three games. Sweeping West Ham aside with their trademark swagger, City went ahead through Leroy Sane before an own goal from their former defender Pablo Zabaleta doubled the lead.

Aaron Cresswell's free-kick reduced the deficit before half-time, but Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho netted for City after the interval. Simply untouchable for most of the season, City are bidding to cement their status as one of the all-time great Premier League teams by rewriting the record books.

They have scored 102 league goals in 35 games, making them the fastest English top-flight side to reach the century mark since Everton in 1931-32. City are one goal short of the Premier League record of 103 set by Chelsea in 2009-10. Guardiola's team also need three more points to eclipse Chelsea's 95-point Premier League record from 2004-05.

In contrast, West Ham face an anxious finale to a troubled season as they fight to avoid the drop in their last three games. David Moyes' men have won once in their last eight league fixtures and sit just three points above the relegation zone.

With the title wrapped up two weeks ago, Guardiola has had no problems keeping his players motivated.

Last weekend's 5-0 thrashing of Swansea showed the champions hadn't taken their eye off the ball, even if goalkeeper Ederson's unsuccessful campaign to take a penalty was a sign of the relaxed mood in the City camp. After being given a guard of honour by West Ham's players before kick-off, City set about dismantling their generous hosts.

West Ham United's defender Patrice Evra vies with Manchester City's midfielders Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan during their EPL match.–AFP