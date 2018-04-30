Share:

KARACHI - Police Sunday claimed to have arrested at least five outlaws including a former commander of defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan while recovered weapons and hand grenades from his possession.

Police said that the Pak Colony police on a tip off raided and arrested Sohrab Goth former Commander of TTP Munir Khan aka Khusbo Wala aka Mama while recovered weapons and hand grenades from his possession. During the course of investigation accused terrorist confessed to have run Sohrab Goth area as TTP Commander during 2010 to 2011 while providing hiding places to TTP Quetta Commander Qari Usman and also dumped explosive and weapons in Karachi.

Separately, Brigade police claimed to have arrested a street criminal Daniyal aka Bablu while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession. Supermarket police claimed to have arrested three bandits while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons identified as Nehal Ahmed, Asghar Ali and Tabasum while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have apprehended at least eleven suspects during ongoing targeted raids conducted in parts of the metropolis. Members of different political parties were also among the suspects arrested.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the Rangers troops arrested at least seven suspects during ongoing targeted raids conducted in parts of the city including Manghopir, Iqbal Market, Ittehad Town, Madina Colony, Baldia Town and Korangi. The suspects arrested identified as Faisal Sharif alias Kalu, Asif Khursheed alias Kala Bandar, Sohail Ahmed, Abdur Rehman alias Baba Tanki, Adnan alias Addu and Abdul Majeed Ansari alias Mamu were affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London while Asif Qureshi alias Rangar is affiliated with Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi.

Rangers spokesperson said that the Rangers troops also conducted raid in Gulberg area and arrested a suspect, namely Noman who was involved in various cases of street crimes. Three more suspects identified as Shafiq, Shaukat and Hidayatullah allegely involved in drug peddling were also arrested during raids in parts of city including Gulberg, Brigade and Saddar.

The spokesperson further said that the troops also recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession while the suspects were handed over to the police for further legal actions.

Two people gunned down

At least two people were gunned down in separate violent incidents while law enforcers claimed to have arrested 16 accused persons including a TTP Commander on Sunday.

Gunmen shot dead a teenage boy over robbery resistance here in the remits of Sir Syed police station. Police said that the armed bandits reached a general store located at North Karachi where a shopkeeper Sohial Jamali, 17, offered resistance. Following the resistance armed man opened fire on the shopkeeper and left him wounded. Culprits managed to flee while victim rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where young boy succumbed to his injures. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while registered the case against the accused persons.

On the other side, gunmen ridding on a motorbike sprayed bullets targeted a rickshaw driver near Ehsanabad, within the remits of Gulshan-e-Mymar police station. Police said that the gunmen left driver Ghulam Akber, 30, wounded and managed to flee. The victim was shifted to nearby local hospital where doctors pronounced his death. Police suspect personal dispute was the motive behind the murder. Police said that the deceased rickshaw driver sought to get second marriage which resulting his enemies among the family fiends killed him. Police registered the case while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.