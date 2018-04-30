Share:

ATTOCK : Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the PML-N government has presented a tax-free and balanced budget.

“Maximum relief has been given to the people especially to the low income people. Salaries have also been increased while special increase has been made in senior citizens and family pensions,” he said this while commenting on the federal budget during his talks with journalists at his residence on Sunday.

He said that to bring maximum people into the tax net, tax ratio has been decreased. He said that when maximum people would pay taxes then definitely country would become prosperous. He said that now family pension would be Rs10,000 while the pensioners in their seventies would get Rs15,000 on monthly basis.

Aftab said that this was the sixth and historic budget of this government which would also prove helpful for the next government as well.

Talking about the performance of PML-N government, he said when this government took over in 2013, the country was facing numerous issues, including terrorism, bad economy and energy crisis but it successfully handled the situation and resolved all the problems.

He after that PML-N would go to the people’s court on the basis of its performance and would merger victorious once again.