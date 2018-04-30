Share:

LAHORE - PML-N top leadership has tasked three member team led by MNA Hamza Shahbaz to woo disgruntled Parliamentarians back into the party fold.

The high level meeting chaired by former Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday also discussed party strategy in the aftermath of decisions on NAB cases-both favourable or unfavourable.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA Hamza Shehbaz and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed attended the meeting.

The Committee will approach annoyed, disgruntled and estranged Parliamentarians, listened to their grievances and address the same, convince to come back and will be given role in the party according to their political stature.

The Committee will contact leaders from the South Punjab and take them into confidence on the issue of new provinces, especially South Punjab and Bahawalpur on which the party has already passed resolutions from the Punjab Assembly.

Number of Parliamentarians had left the party on the issue of provincial status for South Punjab. These Parliamentarians have announced contesting coming elections from the platform of Janubi Punjab Suba Mahaz.

The meeting chalked out a strategy for general elections, mass contact campaign and awarding party tickets.

The meeting discussed overall political situation and possible decision on NAB cases. The meeting discussed possible decision on cases against the former PM, affects of the same and how the party will react in both situations-favourable and unfavourable decisions.