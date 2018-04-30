Share:

LAHORE - Hundreds of police were deployed around Minar-e-Pakistan ground to ensure foolproof security for the power-show of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at the historic venue on Sunday.

Cops heaved a sigh of relief as the procession ended peacefully late Sunday night following the public address of PTI chief Imran Khan. At one stage, police wielded to batons to disperse large crowds as KPK Chief Minister Pervaiz Khatak arrived at the venue to attend the public meeting.

A police officer said that at least 3,000 police were deployed around the venue to guard the procession. He also claimed that the participants were allowed access to the venue after physical search at three different points.

Police were seen using metal detectors and walkthrough gates during the security operations. A special control room was also established to closely monitor the public meeting. Similarly, a good number of plainclothesmen were also employed among the crowds to keep a vigilant eye on the activities miscreants.

According to police, all the vehicles coming from other cities were thoroughly checked before allowing them entry towards parking lots set up at a reasonable distance from the main venue of the public meeting.

A day earlier, city police launched search operations around the premises of public meeting. In order to control traffic, wardens were also deployed throughout the city.

Youth hit by vehicle sent to hospital

A young man wounded critically when a jeep ran over him close to the venue of the public meeting. A police official said the accident took place when the fleet of PTI leader was moving towards the stage. The victim was identified by police as Ejaz. He was shifted to a hospital with multiple injuries. The condition of the injured was said to be stable late Sunday.