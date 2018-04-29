Share:

islamabad-The rural population of the capital has increased greatly over the years, but there is no hospital to provide health facilities to the rural population of one million. According to official documents there are three rural health centres, 14 basic health units and one dispensary in the suburbs of Islamabad. In these units primary health care facilities are available including vaccination against ten EPI Target diseases, mother and child health care services, outpatient department services, free provision of medicines, medical lab and diagnostic facilities. Tuberculosis control, Dengue fever prevention/ surveillance, and other community oriented programs are also available at these units.

According to the 2017 census the total population of Islamabad has crossed over two million (2006572). As many as 991747 people live in rural areas whereas 1014825 live in urban areas. According to the new census a significant decrease has been observed in the percentage of urban population in ICT which has gone down from 65.72 percent to 50.58 percent.

In 1998 the total population of the capital was only 805235, with 276055 living in rural areas and 529180 in cities. Due to the absence of hospitals in rural areas the residents have no choice but to go to main urban hospitals like PIMS and Poly clinic. PIMS was established as a general hospital, a tertiary healthcare facility to look after the people of Islamabad.

Initially the hospital had a capacity to accommodate five hundred patients daily, but over the years due to the rapid increase in population and inadequate health facilities in adjacent areas, PIMS attracted more and more patients. Presently over nine thousand patients are examined in the Out Patients Departments daily. Likewise, Polyclinic was established for government servants but later it started providing health care facilities to other citizens as well. Due to the influx of rural population and patients from other parts of the country the urban hospitals have become over crowded. Locals believe that establishing new hospitals in the rural areas will not only lessen the burden on rural hospitals of the capital but the locals would also get quality health facilities at their doorstep.