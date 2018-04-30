Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will resume hearing today (Monday) in a petition seeking recovery of a missing couple allegedly abducted by the security agencies.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the petition moved by Khubaib Hasan father of abducted person Nozair Hasan. In this matter, the IHC bench had already directed the police to submit before the court a report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted for recovery of the missing couple. The bench had also directed the Defence Ministry to submit its report in this regard.

During the last hearing, police had confirmed that both husband and wife were taken away on the night between 12 and 13 January from their residence but there is still no information about their whereabouts.

Police had informed the court that a JIT has been constituted and representatives of all agencies are members of it. Then, the court directed to submit the JIT report within 10 days before the court.

At this juncture, the petitioner’s counsel submitted before the court that the detenue being employee of the Defence Ministry was required to be reported by ministry within 24 hours as per Defence laws while in this case three months have passed and the ministry did nothing.

At this, the court directed the officer of the Ministry present in the court to submit a written report in that regard.

The petitioner moved the petition through his counsel Inamul Rahim Advocate and cited Station House Officer Police Station Ramna, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Ministry of Defence through its Secretary, ISI through its DG and Ministry of Interior through its Secretary as respondents.

He stated that Nozair Hasan was presently serving as General Manager in National Development Complex (NDC) for the past ten years and is married to Omaima Hasan while the couple has two kids, namely Hibban and Safwan aging seven and four years respectively.

The petitioner informed the court that on night of 12/13 January 2018 at around 2am a contingent of fully masked armed men attired in black uniform along with few persons dressed in plain clothes trespassed their residence and carried out a thorough search of the house.

“After causing unexplainable harassment, chaos and confusion, the armed men surely believed to be men belonging to agencies took along both the detenues 1 and 2 while leaving behind their two kids screaming and crying for their parents,” the petitioner added.

He added that ironically the raiding contingent of security apparatus was not accompanied by any lady official and wife of Nozair was manhandled and openly abducted by the male security personnel.

He continued that after hectic efforts, First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the Police Station Ramna, Islamabad on 17.01.2018. However, he said despite the lapse of more than two months, Islamabad police have utterly failed to locate and trace the whereabouts of abductees and as such no information whatsoever has been shared with the family so far.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to produce his son Nuzair Hasan and his wife Omaima Hasan, safe and sound, before this court who on production, be dealt with in accordance with law and constitution.

He also requested the court to direct the respondents to hand over the laptops, original CNICs, CDs and mobile phone illegally confiscated by them.

Petitioner further prayed to the court that respondents may be proceeded against criminally on account of illegal detention and arrest of detenues and harassment of the petitioner and his family.