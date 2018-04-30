Share:

LAHORE - Unveiling his party’s 11-point election manifesto which envisages equal opportunities of progress for all and sundry, PTI chief Imran Khan vowed to make a new Pakistan at a mammoth public gathering in Lahore.

At the historic Minar-e-Pakistan ground, it was indeed a huge enthusiastic crowd gathered from all nooks and corners of the country, and possibly most close to “Tsunami plus” claims of the PTI chairman made a couple of days back.

A thrilled Imran termed it a gigantic gathering having no parallel in country’s history.

His critics and opponents may dispute his claim but PTI surely broke its own previous record of holding a huge public rally at the same venue on October 30, 2011.

According to conservative estimates, over one hundred thousand people attended Sunday’s rally which also marked the official launch of party’s election campaign.

But it remains to be seen if PTI will be able to convert this warm public response into an election victory. Previously, it had failed to do so in 2013, after holding some very successful pre-poll rallies in different parts of the country - especially Lahore.

The party could win only one National Assembly seat from Lahore and six from the rest of Punjab in the last general elections.

Khan’s two-hour long speech revolved around 11-point election manifesto. Stating that country was under a huge foreign debt amounting to Rs27,000 billion, PTI chief pledged to raise Rs6,000 billion annually to pay off the total debt in few years.

He said that Pakistan’s foreign debt stood at Rs6,000 billion in 2008 which swelled to Rs13,000 during PPP’s tenure and then it touched the figure of 27,000 billion in the last five years under the present government.

“Now, we are getting loans to pay off the loans. You will have to pay back this money through price hike and added taxation if the present rulers come to power again,” he warned the people.

He said that a nation under heavy debt loses its independence. “A country which lends you money can vanquish you without any battle,” he added.

PTI chief talked about introducing tax reforms to enhance country’s revenue. He said people will pay full taxes when they knew their money was being spent on their welfare. He also warned that country was heading towards a disaster.

Stressing that no country could make progress without education, Khan said that the “new Pakistan” which the PTI had envisaged, will have equal opportunities of health and education for all.

He said that 2.5 crore children in Pakistan were out of school, a figure which is equal to the total population of Australia. He said Pakistan was second only to Nigeria which has largest number of out of school children in the world.

PTI chairman lamented that rulers get treatment from abroad. In a sarcastic tone, he asked Shehbaz Sharif how many hospitals he had set up where Sharif family could get treatment. “I did not go abroad for treatment and was treated twice at Shaukat Khanum Hospital,” he said.

Accusing Shehbaz Sharif of spending money on roads and bridges by ignoring human development, he asked Punjab chief minister how many universities of international standard he had established in the province in the last 10 years.

He said that if elected to power, his party’s government will introduce health insurance scheme through health cards and every family will get treatment worth up to 5.5 lack rupees.

Imran Khan vowed to eradicate corruption and stop money laundering amounting to Rs10 billion dollars annually. He said his government will reduce taxes on electricity, gas and petroleum products.

He said his government will bring foreign investment from overseas Pakistanis who can invest billions of rupees. “When the Pakistanis living abroad know the government at home is not corrupt, they will invest in their country,” he said.

PTI chief said he will give employment to people and construct 50 lacks low price homes, besides imparting job-oriented technical education to the youth.

He said the country had great potential for tourism and promotion of this industry will also provide employment to the jobless people living in KP province.

“Every year, four new locations for tourism will be opened for tourists,” he said, adding that Switzerland earned $20 billion annually from tourism. He added the country will be made a tourist hub in few years.

Khan said PTI government will also promote agriculture by enforcing agriculture emergency. He said he will force the sugar mill owners to make payments to the growers. Moreover, he said farmers will be issued soft loans and provided electricity at lower rates.

He said that federation will be strengthened by giving due rights to the provinces. He also vowed to create new administrative units to improve governance. He said Fata will be merged into KP province.

He said local government system will be introduced at the gross root level and no funds will be given to the MPAs and MNAs. Mayors will be elected through direct election, he added.

Imran Khan said PTI government will also take measures to improve environment by planting 10 billion trees in different parts of the country. “We will clean our rivers and canals,” he added.

He said police will be reformed on the pattern of PK police. It will be depoliticised and IGP will make the key appointments.

Kahn also promised to promote girls’ education, saying no country could make progress without women development. He said women police stations will be set up to encourage women to lodge their complaints at the police stations. Laws will also be made to ensure women get their right to inheritance.

PTI chairman raised the question why this country was created? He then answered it was created because the Hindus did not want to give Muslims their political rights.

He said Quaid-i-Azam had envisaged a Pakistan where all communities, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus had equal rights.

“The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had also created a state where all communities had equal rights. Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) state was based on justice. All were equal before the law. He also introduced system of merit. It was a social welfare state which laid greater stress on education. The Muslims became a great nation during his time,” he observed.

Khan during his speech also showed a video clip showing how the former President General Ayub Khan was received by the American president and the protocol he was accorded there.

Then he showed the audience the treatment meted out by the Americans to present PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the airport and termed it shameful.

A video clip also showed the way Nawaz Sharif behaved in front of an American President. “Now our prime minister cannot talk before an American president,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said that until 1990, Pakistan was a developed state in the south Asian region.

‘MOTHER OF ALL RALLIES’

PTI organised an impressive show at Greater Iqbal Park on Sunday, officially starting its campaign for 2018’s general elections.

It was fourth rally by Imran Khan’s party at spacious lawns of the park which was commonly known as Minto Park. The previous public meetings were held in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Independent observers claimed the Sunday’s gathering broke all past records of PTI rallies. Some party leaders declared the gathering “mother of all rallies.” They also claimed the crowd was above 200,000.

Around 50,000 chairs were placed in the ground which was overcrowded in the evening. Women, children and elderly people in large number attended the event. A separate sitting and entry arrangements were made for families and women participants.

Common public got entry from two gates from Lady Willington Hospital side while Badami Bagh bus stop side two gates were reserved for women, families and VIPs.

The venue was decorated with portraits and party flags and walkthrough gates were installed at four entry points. It was illuminated with heavy lights and a huge screen was fixed behind the main stage to play the different documentaries on Pakistan’s glorious past, its attractive tourism industry and efforts of Imran Khan to make Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore and Peshawar and his political struggle.

A 120 feet long and 60 feet wide stage was made for speakers by placing together 36 containers. A separate stage was fixed for media persons especially for cameramen and photographers.

Ataullah Khan Esa Khelvi, Ibraul Haq and some other known musical bands sung national and party songs to entertain the crowd. Imran Ismael, PTI leader from Karachi, also sung a party song with two other singers. A new party song of known singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was also launched on the occasion.

PTI workers and supporters in good number from Fata, KP, Balochistan, Sindh and all major cities of Punjab led by their local leaders also reached Lahore to attend the event. Holding national and party flags, painting their faces, dancing on drum beats and party songs, they seemed charged during proceedings of the rally throughout the day.

Poor security arrangements were seen at different points although police officially claimed that it made robust arrangements for the public meeting. A total of 2,000 security personnel were deployed in and around the venue which also included the anti-riot force. PTI’s volunteers were also the part of the security.

Special traffic plan was also announced by city traffic police and PTI for the entry of the people at Minar-i-Pakistan. However, a traffic mess was seen around the park throughout the day and night.

Although proceedings of the meeting officially started at 7pm, people reached the venue in morning. The show touched the peak on arrival of Imran Khan at 9pm. Imran started his speech at 11pm. He spoke to his supporters for around two hours.

Before Imran’s address, senior PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Parvez Khattak, Ch Sarwar, Aleem Khan and others also addressed the gathering. PTI Senator Faisal Javed performed as stage secretary.

Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rasheed was included among speakers.

Speakers were unanimous in saying that Imran will be the next premier of the country. They criticised what they called the worst load shedding and gas shortage in the country. They claimed that political career of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif had come to an end. They claimed PTI will defeat all political parties in the election and make a new Pakistan.

Imran presented his 11-point agenda at the political rally and concluded his speech at midnight.

