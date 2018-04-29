Share:

islamabad-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organized screening of popular Punjabi film “Ishq Mera Naa (1974) here at its media centre.

Waheed Murad was the lead actor of this movie opposite the very talented Aaliya. The film “Ishq Mera Naa” was produced and directed by M. Akram and featured some of the greatest Punjabi classic song by Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hassan. These include ” Ik Pyari Jei, Sohni Soorat, Pyar, Mohabbat, Jis Da Naa” , ” Ishq Mera Naa, Sohniya.

, Ishq Mera Naa”, “Shaam Jeyi Surmeeli Soorat” among others.