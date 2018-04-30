Share:

LAHORE - The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal would present to the nation on May 13 the blueprint of a system that would replace the existing feudal, capitalistic and hypocritical one and open the corridors of power for the poor, says Senator Sirajul Haq, amir of the Jamaat-i-Islami, a constituent of the five-party coalition of religious parties.

On May 13, the MMA is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, Lahore, which served as venue for the PTI’s rally yesterday.

Addressing a convention of the JI Punjab, Sirajul Haq said that the status quo politics had deprived the masses of respect. In this system, the task of the poor was to send the elite to the assemblies with their vote and pay utilities bills and taxes to enable the rulers to enjoy luxuries of life. He said this drama had been going on for the last seventy years and it was time that the doors of the assemblies were opened to the poor and middle classes as well.

The JI chief said that the elections were nearing and political passengers had started changing their parties. He said “these orphans are so lucky that every party is ready to bring them up”.

He said these people had defamed politics in the country and suggested that the political parties should not encourage such elements. Instead, he said, the political parties should perform the “ultrasound” of such people to know what role these people had played in their previous party and whether they could play any positive role in the new one.

Sirajul Haq said that those coming into power on the basis of ill-gotten wealth could not have any ideology or an agenda for the betterment of the country. He said there were some families which had their members in different parties and added that no revolution could be brought about with such people.

Replying to a question from the newsmen about Nawaz Sharif’s future on the occasion, the JI chief asked the questioner to ask him about the future of the common citizen of the country. However, he said, he would advise the ousted Prime Minister to seek forgiveness from Allah and get ready to meet the Almighty. He further said that Nawaz Sharif himself had said that the Adyala jail was being readied for him, therefore, he won’t make any comment in this regard.

Sirajul Haq said that in the forthcoming elections, the MMA and the JI would not issue tickets to anyone who was corrupt, was wanted by NAB or had plundered public money and transferred it abroad. Instead, tickets would be issued to neat and clean people who were men of integrity and also competent to hold public offices, he added.