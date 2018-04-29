Share:

SADIQABAD-The masses have a firm belief in the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) because the latter believes in ensuing practical steps for public welfare instead of making hollow claims.

These views were expressed by Municipal Committee general councillor Ch Zubair Afzal during a formal talk with media at his office here the other day.

He claimed that the project of installation of gas pipelines in NA-180 constituency had been completed under the supervision of State Minister Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari. He said that nation would hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan accountable for his lies.

"He can criticise the mega development projects of the Punjab government but can't build a schools and hospitals in the province under the administration of his party," he said. He added that the Punjab government had built state-of-the-art hospitals in the province while the KPK government failed to do so.

POLLUTION CONTROL

People belonging to all walks of life must play their due role in reduction of each form of pollution in the environment for the sake of the coming generations.

Rescue 1122 Muhammad Shafiq expressed these remarks while distributing leaflets to the people during an awareness campaign launched in connection with Earth Day.

According to official sources, Rescue 1122 organised workshops and awareness walks in different colleges across Sadiqabad tehsil.