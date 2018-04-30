Share:

Govt facilitating farmers: minister

MULTAN (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan has said that the government is taking all possible steps to facilitate the farming community. Talking to party workers here Sunday, he said that agriculture sector is at top of priority list of the government. Many measures including withdrawal of duty on agriculture machinery have been introduced in the recently presented budget 2018-19. Similarly, the government also provided relief in livestock sector. He said that those who were trying to create differences between the government and farmers were not well-wishers of the country. "We want to resolve issues of farmers at gross-roots level." He also conducted a khuli kutcheri (open court) and issued certain instruction for addressing the problems of the people. Bosan hoped that masses would vote the PML-N in the coming general elections as the incumbent government had tried its best to offer maximum relief to people.

PR introduce economy class for Green Line

RAWALPINDI (APP): In order to facilitate the passengers of Green Line (5-Up/6-Dn), the Pakistan Railways have introduced economy class while over 10 percent fares of AC Business class for the Green Line passengers were also reduced recently. DCO Pakistan Railways, Raza Ali Habib talking to APP informed, 24 seats of economy class with 18 berths would be available for the passengers of Green Line while fare of economy class for Rawalpindi to Karachi would be Rs 1450. He said, Pakistan Railways recently reduced over 10pc fares for Green Line. Raza Ali informed that Pakistan Railways have reduced over Rs 600 for AC Business Full from Rs 5990 to new fare Rs 5340 for the passengers to travel from Rawalpindi to Karachi. Rawalpindi to Lahore fare for Green Line has been fixed Rs 1200 while Rawalpindi to Khanewal would be charged Rs 2410. Similarly, Rs 3180 is new fare for the train for Rawalpindi to Bahawalpur and Rs 4430 for Rawalpindi to Rohri. The passengers of Green Line would pay Rs 5060 for Rawalpindi to Hydrabad travel.

To a question he informed that six seats each for women and handicapped persons are reserved in all main trains which are allotted at the railway stations and not booked in advance.

He further informed that due to enhanced security measures, quality service and punctuality, the rain passengers are increasing day by day and over 42,56,318 passengers traveled through the rail service during 2017 from Rawalpindi Division. The division earned Rs1864.213 million last year, he added.

To a question he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division have earned Rs1612.618 million against the set target of Rs1595.851 million up to Mar 20, during last nine months of 2017-18 financial year.

Raza Habib informed that Rawalpindi division generated Rs16.767 million additional revenue during the period particularly from passenger service. The income of Rawalpindi Railways passenger trains remained Rs 1864.213 million, revenue generated by freight trains was Rs 448.728 million and other heads contributed Rs 290.919 million during last year, he added.

Due to continuous efforts and hardworking of railways management, officers and workers, Rawalpindi Division's income increased considerably, he informed.

Raza said, total earnings of Pakistan Railways including passengers, freight and other services were Rs 18 billion in 2013 but, this year during around nine months of 2017-18 financial year, approximately Rs 33549.928 million have been earned against the set target of Rs32606.245 million with Rs 943.683 million additional revenue. He expressed the hope that this year, Pakistan Railways would earn over Rs 45 billion. Last year, the revenue generation was Rs38 billion against the Pakistan Railways' set target of Rs 35 billion.

According to the rail passengers, an improvement was observed in Railways operations over the last five years. Pakistan Railways was one of the neglected departments, but the incumbent government and current administration had turned things around, they added.

Agri sector being upgraded

MULTAN (APP): The agriculture sector is being upgraded on scientific lines so that it could meet contemporary challenges and help improve financial condition of the farmers. This was stated by Assistant Director Agriculture Information, Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that the government measures including special package of Rs212b, subsidy on fertilizers, interest-free loans, promotion of certified seeds, cheap electricity for tube well and some other steps brought about good change in agriculture sector. He said that agriculture growth rate remained 3.81pc this year, which was highest for last 13 years. According to crop reporting final assessment, Punjab produced 8,077,000 cotton bales which was 15.70pc higher as compared to last year, he added. The government distributed 110,000 smart mobile phones with special applications to guide farmers through advisory, he said. Naveed said that agriculture sector was mainstay of country's economy and Punjab govt was committed to improve this sector and introducing facilities for the farmers.

PTDC to announce discounted packages

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would announce discounted summer tour packages next week for the facilitation of domestic and international tourists to enjoy summers with their full devotion along with their families and children. According to the Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor "PTDC will offer discount packages on room bookings in all hotels and motels in the northern areas." He said group tours for families and students to tourist spots such as Murree, Ayubia, Shogran, Naran, Lake Saiful Maluk, Swat Valley, Chitral, including Kalash Valley, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu and Neelum Valley would soon be offered on special rates. The package would include accommodation in PTDC motels and comfortable transport. He said PTDC is also offering a Tourism Friends Club membership to promote tourism. Under the scheme, better tourism facilities would be provided to members at affordable rates. He said that national or international citizens were eligible to apply for membership subject to the conditions determined by the PTDC.