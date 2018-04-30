Share:

FAIZABAD - At least nine Afghan police personnel were killed and 10 others injured in a gunfight after the Taliban attacked a remote district in the country's northern province of Badakhshan, local police said Sunday.

"Militants stormed security checkpoints in the outer neighbourhood of Tashkan district Saturday night, triggering a gunfight. Sporadic clashes were ongoing Sunday around the district center and its local bazaar as security forces are fighting back the assailants," spokesman Sanaullah Rouhani told Xinhua.

Several militants were also killed and wounded during the fighting in the district, south of provincial capital Faizabad city, but their number could not be exactly specified yet, he added.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been on the rampage since the beginning of 2015 when the Afghan security forces assumed full responsibilities of security from the US and NATO troops.

The Taliban militants also intensified attacks against security forces across the country after they launched a yearly rebel offensive on Wednesday.

The mountainous province has been the scene of heavy clashes over the past months.

Earlier, the country's defence ministry said that six Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded during a cleanup operation in Tashkan district on Saturday.

In another incident, an Afghan woman and two children were killed in a blast caused by explosive remnants of war in eastern province of Nangarhar, a provincial government spokesman said Sunday. "The incident occurred at around 06:30 Sunday in Surkh Rod district, east of provincial capital Jalalabad city," spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, at least six people, including a child, were injured in a bomb attack near a voter registration center in Jalalabad, capital of eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday, a provincial government spokesman said. "Six civilians were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a rickshaw went off at around midday near a mosque in Police District 4 of the city," Attaullah Khogyani told Xinhua. The injured were shifted to hospital where two of the wounded remained in critical condition.