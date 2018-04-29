Share:

MUZAFFARABAD-Known for its breathtaking beauty, fresh air and clean environment, Azad Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad now paints an altogether different picture, affected by the increasing mismanagement of district and waste management authorities.

With burning of plastic producing poisonous gases and over-flowing gutters on the main streets filling the air with foul smell, the residents of Muzaffarabad have been left distressed over the city's condition.

Residents say that the condition has gotten worse than before with them not even being able to walk on the streets due to contaminated water from over-flowing gutters polluting the city. The condition of the city has affected the health of not just adults but the condition of the city has brought in adverse effects on the health of the children. Photo: Screengrab

"We are facing a lot of issues. Everywhere you see in the city people are openly burning garbage which makes it hard for us to breath," said a concerned resident.

According to the residents, no action was taken by the administration despite constant reminders and complaints.