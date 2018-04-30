Share:

CHICAGO - Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan and the US should work together to achieve the shared objectives of peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

He delivered a speech at the University of Chicago about Pakistan-US ties.

The event was hosted by International House and the Committee of Southern Asian Studies at the University of Chicago, said a Press release issued on Sunday.

While apprising the audience regarding history of Pakistan-US relations, he said that both the countries enjoyed an exceptional relationship for the last seven decades.

Talking about the current state of relations between the two countries, the Ambassador said that relations with the US were very important for Pakistan and that realisation was prevalent across all segments of Pakistani polity.

In regular interactions, Pakistanis had been impressing upon their American interlocutors that both the countries needed to work together to resolve all issues.

It required continued engagement at all levels as the two sides could work together to achieve the shared objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan, he added.

He said that though there were some misconceptions on both sides but disengagement had never been a solution of issues in history.

Historically, he said, Pakistan and US collaboration had yielded benefits and stressed the need for more and more dialogue between the two countries with a view to remove misgivings.

Established in 1890, the University of Chicago (also known as UChicago) is a private research university with 15,365 students. It is currently ranked 10th in the world, according to the QS World University Rankings.