LOS ANGELES:-Paris Hilton's fiance is leaving their wedding planning to her. The 37-year-old socialite is set to tie the knot with Chris Zylka later this year, but their big day won't be a joint effort as he's decided to leave all the preparation to the blonde bombshell because it's ''her big day'' and he wants it to be perfect. Speaking to New York Post's Page Six column, he said about how much say he's had in the wedding planning: ''I think you leave that to the woman. It's her big day. I think the only definite thing is that we want to keep it in LA to have family there.''



The 32-year-old actor popped the question to Paris during a ski trip in January and, although they are happy with where their romance is at, he can't wait to get married.