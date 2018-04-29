Share:

islamabad-The participants of Senior Management Course led by Maj (R) Attique Arshad visited National Authority head office. NHA’s Member Planning Asim Amin gave a detailed briefing to the visiting guests on working of the Authority. It was told that NHA controls 13070 km long road network, which is only 4.6% of the total roads of the country. However 80% of commercial traffic is attached to NHA’s network. Presently the worth of NHA’s schemes across the country is about Rs. 1400 billion, while projects to the tune of Rs. 373 billion are underway with the participation of private sector which mainly includes Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. It was further informed that projects like Lowari Tunnel and Lyari Expressway have also been completed and opened to traffic. During the last four and a half years, NHA has completed 28 road projects at cost of Rs. 235 billion plus with total length of 2520 km.

Mr. Asim Amin informed that under the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khunjerab is being linked up with Gwadar via Hakla D.I Khan-Zhob, Quetta-Sorab-Hoshab & Gwadar with total length of 2463 Kms. Out of 13x motorway projects, Peshawar-Islamabad-Lahore-Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad and Faisalabad-Gojra and Khanewal-Multan Motorways have already been completed and opened to traffic while work on Gojra-Shorkot-Khanewal motorway, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem, Sukkur-Multan and Thakot-Havelian is in progress at a rapid pace. After briefing Question and Answer session was also held. Leader of the visiting guests Maj (R) Attique Arshad appreciated the performance of NHA. Exchange of shields from both the sides was also made on the occasion.