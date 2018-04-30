Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to inaugurate the New Islamabad International Airport on May 1.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, first incoming flight of Pakistan International Airlines from Karachi will land at the new airport at 11am on the same day while first flight of the national airline will depart for Karachi at 12.30pm.

Complete operation will commence from 3 May. All the domestic and foreign airlines have been conveyed directives in this regard, the CAA added.

Earlier on April 7, the first mock flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had landed at the New Islamabad International Airport. PK-9001 had departed from the Benazir International Airport at 1:00pm and landed at the new airport around 1:30pm.

The new airport is going to be the country’s biggest international airport for its frequency of landing and the number of passenger-handling services. The new airport is located 30 km away from the central Islamabad, for which the construction work started in April 2007.