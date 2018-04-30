Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan People’s Party Sunday extended the deadline for ticket applicants who plan to contest this year’s general elections from May 3 to May 20. In a statement, Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said that applications should be addressed to the President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and accompanied with a bank draft of rupees thirty thousands in the name of PPPP.–STAFF REPORTER

“Applications should reach the Party Secretariat by May 20, 2018 at the latest. Incomplete applications not accompanied with the Bank draft will not be entertained,” he said.