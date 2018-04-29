Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal Sunday claimed that political victimisation and character-assassination of Nawaz Sharif and his family are adding to the stature and public image of Nawaz Sharif with every passing day.

"Nawaz Sharif is a popular public leader and today the entire nation supports and adores him more than ever despite worst mud-slinging," Ahsan Iqbal stated while addressing a big public meeting here at Narowal on Sunday.

The Interior Minister said that nothing could erase the image and love of Nawaz Sharif from the hearts and minds of the masses, saying that every day is adding to the political popularity of the PML-N. He asserted that Nawaz Sharif is still ruling hearts of the people despite prevailing political unrest in the country. Ahsan Iqbal claimed that minus Nawaz Sharif formula has badly failed as the masses have turned into plus Nawaz formula from Khyber to Gwadar and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"We have successfully presented our case in the court of the masses and the nation has become aware of the facts that led to the prevailing political unrest in the country," he pointed out.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for awareness among the masses about the respect of their votes and vowed that the PML-N would now take its nation-wide move "Respect The Vote" to its logical end.

He asked the people to come forward to ensure respect of their votes, saying that the court of the masses would announce verdict in favour of PML-N by rejecting the political actors who created hurdles in the way of national prosperity and progress.

He said that all the "verdicts" against the PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Kh Asif have in fact added the political popularity of these leaders.

The federal minister said that the PML-N government has successfully implemented its agenda of national development, peace, progress and prosperity.

Ahsan Iqbal said that every passing day is increasing popularity of the PML-N ahead of general elections.

He revealed that the PML-N government is successfully foiling all conspiracies of against democracy, democratic system and country's socioeconomic development by some political actors.

He said that restoration of sanctity of the votes is the top agenda of the PML-N, saying that the general elections would be a referendum against all anti-state elements.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections on the basis of its performance, saying that PML-N would again come into power with the power of votes with a heavy mandate.

The interior minister said that only the PML-N possesses the capabilities to make it a prosperous Pakistan as envisaged by father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.