Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is making all out efforts to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction while three cases have been sent to the magistrate for legal action.

Talking to APP, Director RDA, Jamshaid Aftab informed that on the directive of Director General RDA, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, the cases of three illegal housing schemes named Blue World City, Chakri Road, Marriyam Green City Adiala Road and French Housing Scheme, Adiala Road have been sent to the magistrate.

RDA has adopted zero tolerance policy against illegal housing schemes, he said adding, four cases were earlier sent to Sub-Registrar Urban Mehr Ghulam Abbas and Assistant Commissioner City, Liaquat Ali who imposed fines and three booking offices of CPEC Resort, Ideal City and Abdullah City were desealed.

He further elaborated that earlier RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and sent letters to all the departments concerned including State Bank of Pakistan, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, Utility Service departments, DG PEMRA and Advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud. RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria. He advised the public not to invest in illegal house schemes and select commercial or residential plots in schemes which have approval of layout plans and NOC from the authority.

He said, 43 housing schemes which fall under its jurisdiction and have obtained NOC from RDA, whereas 31 housing schemes are operating illegally without having NOC from RDA.