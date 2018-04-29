Share:

SADIQABAD-The presence of fire fighters in Sadiqabad tehsil will certainly help minimise loss in fire incidents triggered by short circuits and other factors. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdur Rauf expressed these views during the inauguration ceremony of Rescue 1122 fire service in Sadiqabad tehsil here the other day. The AC, as a chief guest, cut a ribbon and officially launched the service in the tehsil.

He termed the launching of fire service in the tehsil an appreciable step, complimenting the efforts of the district management of Rescue 1122 for making the task possible. According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a fire brigade has been included in local rescue service.

On the occasion, Rescue Safety Officer Ashiq Mehmood briefed the AC about the preparations made to combat monsoon flash floods. He said that the rescue was fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation. The AC assured the rescue safety officer of full support from the tehsil administration.

RESOLUTION PASSED

Office-bearers of Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) unanimously passed a resolution against the alleged rude behaviour of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdur Rauf towards senior lawyers.

The resolution demanding transfer of the AC was passed during an emergency called meeting chaired by TBA President Jam Lal Bakhsh Valana.

It was told in the meeting that senior lawyers and former TBA presidents - Khaliq Valana and Shabbir Ahmed - went to the office of the AC for some legal work but the AC refused to meet them. "They entered his office and presented their application which angered the AC and he unleashed a tirade against them." They announced to boycott judicial proceedings at courts until transfer of the AC. Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur bar associations also expressed solidarity with the Sadiqabad TBA. Jam Bakhsh Valana threatened to expand the protest across Punjab if their demand was not met.