islamabad - A retired army officer was shot dead allegedly by one of his friends at the latter’s house in Bahria Town phase-III here on Saturday night, said the police Lieutenant Colonel (R) Raja Khurram Kiani was employed at the Defence Housing Authority in Rawalpindi.

The police said that Kiani was at the residence of his friend Imran Waseem in Bahria Town, when he allegedly opened fire on him after an exchange of harsh words.

According to the police, the deceased and the suspect were discussing some matters when Waseem reportedly opened fire on Kiani.

According to the statement of deceased’s son, the accused was standing beside the dead body when they reached the spot.

He said that the accused told them that he has taught the deceased a lesson for demanding money back. Lohi Bher police have arrested the suspect and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 21 outlaws including 12 persons involved in immoral activities from different areas of the city.

The police also recovered Shisha and Hookah, hashish, heroine, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. He said Secretariat police arrested a drug pusher Faizullah and recovered 1120 gram hashish while another bootlegger namely Basharat was also arrested with 10 tin beer.

Kohsar police arrested Zeeshan for sheesha and Hookah. Bani Gala police arrested Noman Masih and recovered 20 liters of wine from him.

Tarnol police arrested one Amir Hussain and recovered one 30-bore illicit pistols along with ammunition from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug-pusher named Shaker Khan and recovered 250 gram heroine from him. The police also arrested Izhat Khan involved in a fraud case.

CIA police raided at Bahia Town B-Block and arrested 5 women and nine men involved in amoral activities and recovered Shisha and Hookah from their possession. Industrial-Area police also arrested 3 persons involved in immoral activities.

Cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigation is underway.