GENEVA:- Slovenia's Primoz Roglic won the Tour de Romandie on Sunday after Pascal Ackermann claimed the fifth and final stage. A former ski jumper, Roglic had consolidated his grip on the overall leader's yellow jersey when finishing second in Saturday's penultimate stage. And he did enough on Sunday to head the closing general classification by eight seconds from Colombian Egan Bernal of Team Sky with Australian Richie Porte, last year's Romandie winner, 35sec back in third. In his previous career, Roglic won a junior world ski jump title in 2007.–AFP