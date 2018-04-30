Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of Rs10,118.683 million has been allocated in the 2018-2019 budget for the 19 ongoing and new schemes of the Maritime Affairs Division with major focus on development of the Gwadar Port.

According to details shown in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), there would be ten ongoing and nine new schemes for which Rs8,145.330 million and Rs1973.353 million have been allocated for next fiscal year respectively.

The major amount of Rs6,035.260 million would be spent on construction of East-bay Expressway under the CPEC while Rs682.784 million would be spent for development and construction of the Port Allied Structures in Mullah Band Area. Among the new schemes, Rs895.853 million has been earmarked for the Land Acquisition as per Gwadar Port Master Plan as well as Rs702.025 million for Oil Storage Construction at Oil Installation Area Keamari, Karachi.