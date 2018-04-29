Share:

SIALKOT/MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The issuance of gunny bags will begin today at all the 45 wheat procurement centres in Gujranwala Division.

The district administrations have established CCTV cameras at these wheat centres to ensure transparent process of the issuance of the gunny bags at all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to District Food Controller (DCF) Muhammad Rohail Butt, the official wheat procurement will begin in the region from May 1, 2018. The DFC added that the Punjab government would provide 10 gunny bags per acre to each wheat grower at the official wheat procurement centres.

He said that the Punjab government had fixed official target of purchasing 4,320,000 bags of wheat at all the 45 official wheat procurement centres in the region. It will provide 435,3769 gunny bags to the local growers during the season.

As many as 2,900,000 bags of last season's wheat yield worth Rs9.43 billion has already been stored in 345 official and private godowns owned by the food department in Gujranwala Division thus it is delaying the wheat procurement.

The last season's wheat was to be sold out till the final deadline of April 15, 2018 by the food department to the local flour mills in this region, but this wheat yield has not yet been sold out.

In Mandi Bahauddin, the Food Department will purchase 60,000 tonnes of wheat, directly from farmers at 6 procurement centres.

The district officers reviewed wheat procurement arrangements in a meeting held at the DC Office. The meeting was attended by district administration and food department officials, assistant commissioners of all the three subdivisions and representatives from farmers' organisations.

The DC said all the arrangements had been put on ground and the procurement centres would start functioning with effect from today. Farmers, whose applications had been accepted, would be informed on cell phone to collect gunny bags. He said 14,000 applications for gunny bags were received and after scrutiny, 10,913 were approved. He said wheat would be bought at support price of Rs1,300 per maund. He said complaint cells had been set up at procurement centres to address the issues of farmers at the spot. Farmers' representatives requested for increasing procurement target and issuing more gunny bags accordingly. The DC in response to their demand said he would take up the case with higher authorities for allocating more gunny bags.