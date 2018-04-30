Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has warned the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to not hold any leagues between October and March, saying that if they do not comply to these demands, the PCB will shift their home venue from the UAE to Malaysia.

The PCB chairman also highlighted that, while this demand has been accepted verbally, the board has also sought a written reply from them.

“If any leagues are held in the UAE between October to March, we will be forced to shift our home venue from the UAE to Malaysia,” said Sethi. “We have agreed verbal terms with the Emirates board but we require a written response from them as well.”

This response came after Afghanistan announced to hold their own T20 league, the Afghanistan Premier League, in the UAE in October and Sethi said that, given the busy schedule Pakistan have, it does not sit well with the cricket board to allow UAE venues to be used while Pakistan’s cricket season is under way.

“I have no problem with them holding events before September, but the Asia Cup will be held in September followed by series with Australia and New Zealand in October, while January and February will remain busy followed by the Pakistan Super League (PSL), so we just do not want anything to interfere with our cricket calendar,” he said.

Sethi further highlighted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also wary of the number of T20 leagues popping up and is already working to devise a plan to regulate the calendar. “The ICC also has taken notice of the number of leagues coming up and soon a policy pertaining to it will be formulated,” he said.

And Sethi warned that if their demands are not met, then the PCB would be forced to shift Pakistan’s home venue to Malaysia. “If our demands are not met, we will shift our home venue to Malaysia,” he said.

Keeping in mind the number of leagues coming up, Sethi said that he will talk to the franchises before issuing any NOCs to the players to take part in the upcoming T10 league.

“We have no issues with players playing for other leagues as long as our domestic and international calendar is not disturbed. We are mulling a policy where centrally contracted players will be limited to representing only two leagues, while I will also talk to the PSL franchises before we issue NOCs for players to take part in the T10 league,” he said.

The UAE has been serving as Pakistan's 'home' for the past few years after an attack on Sri Lankan team in Lahore forced international cricket out of the country.

The PCB is ready to accept any ruling of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Disputes Resolution Committee but wants Indo-Pak bilateral series be added to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2019-2023 if it wins the case.

PCB chief, Sethi who returned home after attending several meetings of the ICC Executive Board and other committees in Kolkata, told the media that Pakistan had signed the FTP documents conditionally. "We have made it clear that if the ICC's Disputes Resolution Committee rules in our favour in October, then India must play against us in the new FTP programme," he said.

Sethi said he had signed the documents on the condition that if the ICC committee ruled in PCB's favour, matches against India would be added to the FTP. "Even if the result is otherwise we still have got confirmed around 123 matches in the new FTP so we have done well," he said.

The ICC gave a final shape to the FTP at the meeting in Kolkata but the current schedule does not include any Pakistan and India bilateral matches. The PCB has also filed a compensation case with the ICC, saying that the BCCI has not honoured an MoU signed in 2014.

The ICC has said its Disputes Resolution Committee will arrive at a verdict on the compensation claim of around $70 million by Pakistan after a four-day meet in Dubai in October. Sethi has exuded confidence that Pakistan can win the compensation case as its legal team has prepared a strong case against the BCCI.

"Our stance remains that the MoU signed between the two Boards in 2014 during the ICC meetings confirmed that both boards would play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023," the PCB chairman said.

The BCCI has said the MoU is not a legally binding document and was conditional to Pakistan supporting the Big Three Governance system which has been dissolved now and that they had said they needed government clearance to play against Pakistan.

Sethi made it clear that Pakistan had no objections to playing against India but first the ICC will have to decide the case.