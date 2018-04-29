Share:

rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent Police, Afzaal Ahmed Kosar has directed the Station House Officers of Rawalpindi District to remain present in their offices in Police Stations particularly during 5 to 7.30 pm daily to facilitate the citizens.

The CPO who recently took charge of his office here said he would make all out efforts to facilitate the public and provide relief to the complainants. He said the SHOs have been directed to register the FIR of a crime without any delaying tactics. He advised the citizens to call the Police number-15 in case of any emergency or to report a property related crime. He said he would ensure registration of FIRs within the shortest possible period which is a right of the citizens. Afzaal Ahmed informed that the district police have been directed to strive to control vehicle and motorcycle theft cases. He said, the rerouting of the Dolphin Force personnel is being finalized to net criminals and control street crimes in the city particularly congested areas. The CPO said, the drugs business would not be allowed in the city and soon crackdown would be launched against the drug peddlers.

To a question he said, “Police-15 is being revamped and it would take few days. Police-15 exchange would also be upgraded.” Afzaal said, “We would try to strengthen police stations of the district and all available resources would be utilized to provide relief to the citizens. Police officials would also be facilitated and provided resources to fulfil their duties.” Re-positioning of the police personnel would be completed soon which would help focus such areas where the crime rate is high, he added.