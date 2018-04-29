Share:

Brilliant Bjork seals maiden win

BEIJING - Alexander Bjork won his first European Tour title in stunning fashion after carding a seven-under 65 to emerge from a packed China Open field in a dramatic final round Sunday. "I can't describe the emotions. I'm really, really happy," said the Swede, who entered the day a shot off the pace and was part of a six-way tie for the lead at one point before winning by two strokes at 18-under par. "I'm really proud of the way I played today," added the world number 112. "It's probably one of the best rounds I've ever played, I would say the best round, given the situation. I didn't make pretty much any mistakes today so I'm super happy." The 27 year-old will now leap into the top 10 in the European Tour Race to Dubai and as high as 72nd in the world on Monday after receiving a bumper cheque for $525,000 at the $3.2 million event co-sanctioned by Asian Tour on his 44th European Tour start. Jordan Smith earlier signed for a brilliant 64 to set the clubhouse target at 16 under par, but Bjork took the lead on his own for the first time with a birdie on 15 after a classy up-and-down from a sand trap. Spaniard Adrian Otaegui joined him in top spot but another birdie on the 17 left Bjork with an nervous clubhouse wait at 18-under par 270. –AFP

1st ICCI Judo Championship held

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Judo Association (IJA) in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) conducted the first ICCI Judo Championship 2018 here at ICCI building newly-constructed sports hall. The event was organised by ICCI sports committee chairman Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry in which around 200 male and female judokas of twin-cities along with foreign players took part. ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed was the chief guest on the occasion, while Japanese embassy head of cultural section Ashida, First Secretary Japanese embassy Nachi Yoshhimura and ICCI senior vice president Malik Naveed, vice president Mirza Niasr, Naina, IJA president M Zareef and others were also present there. The entire event was conducted in highly cordial manner. The ICCI newly-constructed hall is another very good initiative taken by the new president and his sports committee team. Ever since the new management has taken over the ICCI affairs, it was eight sporting event conducted in less than four months, as Islamabad football team was first invited, who won Super Cup in China, Pakistan Futsal team was invited along with international team, who participated in International Futsal Cup, cricket matches were conducted involving National Press Club and other teams along with ICCI cricket team, tenpin bowling championship was conducted at Leisure City Bowling Club. Talking to The Nation, ICCI president Sh Amir said: “As a responsible citizen and business community, I feel we owe to society and it was our top priority to promote sporting culture in chamber, that’s why we have picked Nasir as chairman, who is a former cricketer and involved in promoting sports. We are trying to provide maximum funds for not only cricket, but also to other sports.”–Staff Reporter

DG Sports KP XI stun Chinese Embassy XI

ISLAMABAD - Center striker and skipper of Director General Sports KP XI Ijaz Ahmad’s two-quick goals rallies guided his team to a 5-3 thrilling win against strong Chinese Embassy XI team in a football friendly match played at Army Burn-Hall School and College Abbottabad ground here. Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan HE Yao Jing, MPA Nighat Orakzai, former health Minister KP Syed Zahir Ali Shah, DG Sports KP Junaid Khan, Principal Army Burn-Hall School and College Abbottabad Brigadier Wajid Qayyum, DPO Abbottabad Ashfaq Anwar and a number of Chinese Engineers and spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed match. Chinese captain Jiang Hon said that besides the match, their team also enjoyed the traditional hospitality of KP. DG Sports XI skipper Ijaz Ahmad said they have played well and certainly it was good experience for his team competed against a foreign team. “Because of such like matches, friendships would further cement and this is a one of the best opportunities for the people of Hazara Division in particular to contribute their visible role in taking the Pak China Friendship to new horizons.” Ambassador of China Yao Jing lauded the efforts of the organising committee for holding the friendly match by involving players from China and Pakistan.–Staff Reporter