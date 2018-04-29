Share:

KASUR-A meeting of police high-ups was held to review the steps being taken for bringing an end to the menace of child labour in Kasur district here the other day.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura Range Zulfiqar Hameed chaired the meeting via a live televised link from his conference room. He directed the district police officers to continue monitoring brick-kilns in their respective jurisdiction and take stern action against those found guilty of Child Labour Act. He also ordered the police officers to launch a vigorous crackdown on those involved in manufacturing and sale of fireworks. He sought foolproof security arrangements on Labour Day and Shab-e-Barat in each district comes in the jurisdiction of Sheikhupura range.

On the other hand, a special Anti-Terrorism Court ordered to imprison the PML-N workers, accused of anti-judiciary tirade, in Kot Lakhpat Jail after remanding them into the custody of police.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan had taken notice of the anti-judiciary tirade by the PML-N workers and ordered the police early arrest of the accused. The police arrested 32 of the suspects and produced them in an anti-terrorism court, Lahore. The court remanded them into the custody of the police and also ordered to put them in Kot Lakhpat Jail.