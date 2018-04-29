Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tom Cruise will do his ''most difficult stunts'' in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'.

The movie's director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that Tom - who famously does his own stunts in the 'Mission: Impossible' film series - is set to take on the toughest that he's had to do so far for the new instalment.

McQuarrie told Collider.com: ''Without question the biggest and most difficult stunts that he's ever done. Some of the most challenging stunts he's ever done. But, also, a much deeper story. A much more emotional story.''

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed he thinks 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' is the ''most challenging'' movie he's ever made.

He said: ''I work with people that I respect, and I want to work with fun people and hardworking people. Making 'Mission: Impossible' - they're not easy. They're the hardest. This is definitely the most challenging film I've ever made, because it's producing, it's acting, and we do all our own action work.''

Earlier this year, Tom was spotted balancing fearlessly on the top of London's Tate Modern building during filming for the movie.

One bystander shared: ''It was crazy - he was up there for ages. He was wearing a big coat, but it was so cold and windy. It just goes to show, I suppose, that he really does his own stunts.''

Tom had previously revealed how he spent up to 10 hours a day in rehab after breaking his ankle on set.

He said: ''It's still broken but I'm doing well. It's not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going. I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do.''