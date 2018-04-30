Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Amir Waheed has welcomed the sixth budget announced by the present government, providing relief to livestock, dairy and agriculture sectors.

Reducing custom duty on dairy, livestock and seeds would help increase production, he said while talking to a news channel. For the promotion of agriculture sector, handsome relief was given to the farmers to achieve the objectives, he said.

In the present circumstances, it may be called the people-friendly and balanced budget, he said. Besides corporate sector, different other companies would also avail the relief as given in the budget, he added. Commenting on the budget, the former Finance Minister Dr Salman Shah said reducing taxes would help the business community to boost economic activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the ICCIon Sunday said that the current government has presented a business and people friendly budget that would reduce inflation and provide good relief to the business community as well.

While talking to General Secretary, Traders Welfare Association (TWA), G-10 Markaz, Islamabad Sardar Abid Yousaf, here on Sunday, Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik said the government presented a balanced budget.

as it has provided sufficient tax relief on the income of individuals by making significant enhancement in tax threshold.

On the occasion he assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with TWA G-10 Markaz in resolving key issues of traders.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Abid Yousaf said that CDA was paying no attention to the development works in markets due to which the condition of basic infrastructure in markets has deteriorated.

He said Director DMA being an outsider was taking no interest in resolving the major issues of the city. He urged Chairman CDA to replace Director DMA forthwith with a dedicated and honest officer who could play role in resolving issues.

Sardar Abid Yousaf stressed that CDA should pay close attention to resolving major problems of G-10 Markaz to facilitate the traders in growth of business activities.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahid Latif Khan has said the fiscal budget 2018-19 would have a positive impact on economic and business activities.

Talking to a TV channel, he thanked the government for accepting the suggestions of the chamber of commerce in the budget and termed it people friendly.

He said the government's announcements regarding capital market would pave ways to promote business activities in the country.

Zahid Latif said rationalization of tax rates would help to improve tax net while economic indicators were going toward positive direction.

He said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was much better as compared to 2013 when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power.