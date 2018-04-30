Share:

KARACHI - At least two people were gunned down in separate violent incidents while law enforcers claimed to have arrested 16 accused persons including a TTP Commander on Sunday.

Gunmen shot dead a teenage boy over robbery resistance here in the remits of Sir Syed police station. Police said that the armed bandits reached a general store located at North Karachi where a shopkeeper Sohial Jamali, 17, offered resistance. Following the resistance armed man opened fire on the shopkeeper and left him wounded. Culprits managed to flee while victim rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where young boy succumbed to his injures. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy while registered the case against the accused persons.

On the other side, gunmen ridding on a motorbike sprayed bullets targeted a rickshaw driver near Ehsanabad, within the remits of Gulshan-e-Mymar police station. Police said that the gunmen left driver Ghulam Akber, 30, wounded and managed to flee. The victim was shifted to nearby local hospital where doctors pronounced his death. Police suspect personal dispute was the motive behind the murder. Police said that the deceased rickshaw driver sought to get second marriage which resulting his enemies among the family fiends killed him. Police registered the case while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.