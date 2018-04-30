VCs of 37 varsities come under court scrutiny

Share:

LAHORE - The country’s top judge on Sunday took suo motu notice of appointment process of vice-chancellors of 37 public sector universities in Punjab, and directed the chief secretary to submit report in this regard.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took the notice while hearing complaints on public interest issues and human rights at the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Sunday.

The court was packed with the complainants. A large number of people could not find seats and waited for their call while standing.

The CJP questioned Punjab’s principal officer Zahid Saeed about the absence of a uniform policy for recruitment of VCs at public sector universities of the province.

Punjab Advocate General Shakil-ur-Rehman Khan said that the suitable candidates mostly show reluctance to go to the universities in under-developed areas.

At this, the CJP observed that how they could assume that nobody was willing to go to the marginalised areas [when appointments are made even without publicising those].

NCA principal’s service extension

The top judge also took suo motu notice of the extension given to Dr Murtaza Jafri, the principal of National College of Arts [NCA].

NCA professor Rao Dilshad had moved the court maintaining that Jafri had completed his tenure but was given extension out of the way. He said he [Dr Jafri] was overage and a law was being introduced for age relaxation.

The CJP directed the government to submit a detailed report on the appointment and extension of NCA principal.

Irregular appointments at PIC

Justice Saqib also took notice of appointment of the professors in Punjab Institute of Cardiology in violation of merit and directed chief secretary and PIC Chief Executive Officer Nadeem Hayat Malik to furnish a detailed report.

One Professor Abdul Waheed had filed the complaint pleading that a number of professors had been appointed with the PIC in violation of merit. The complainant said the deserving professors were ignored in appointment process and many juniors were appointed on political ground.

Hefty salaries of doctors at PKLI

The chief justice also took suo motu notice of hefty salaries being paid to doctors at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). He ordered PKLI administration to submit details of all doctors and staff employed at the hospital along with records of their salaries.

The court also ordered the chief secretary to furnish a detailed report on staff and structure of the hospital employees by the evening.

“The court has learnt that doctors were being hired at the institute for salaries as high as Rs1.5 million per month,” the CJP observed.

“Why they are getting this much when many other doctors serving at other government hospitals are getting just Rs0.2 million as salary?” he asked.

On court’s asking, the chief secretary said that Dr Saeed Akhter was the head of the institute and currently he was in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

Earlier, the KPLI had come under fire in March this year after comparisons were drawn between doctors who worked at government hospitals and those at the KPLI.

Besides it, the court held the suo motu hearing on vacant post of Chief Information Commission Punjab. The apex court directed the chief secretary to make the appointment on merit.

VCs of 37 varsities come under court scrutiny