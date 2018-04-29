Share:

KASUR-As many as eight persons including two women and a minor girl died in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day. According to police sources, a couple died after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding van. The deceased were identified as Imran and Ashra Bibi. The incident occurred near Adda Arzanipur in Ellahabad police precincts.

In another incident, a nine-year-old girl was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley at Mahalam Kalan. The deceased identified as Meerab was a student of Class IV. She was crossing a road when the incident occurred. Her body was shifted to Kasur DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a labourer namely Yasir Ali died after a wall collapse on him. A motorcyclist namely Sher Ali, resident of Kot Joiya, was killed after being hit by a truck near Phoolnagar Grid Station. A car driver namely Faheem, 25, died after the car he was driving overturned near Harchoki, Chunian. A pick-up van driver namely Abid Ali died after the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a tractor-trolley. A woman was found dead in Changa Manga police precincts. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. She was murdered and thrown into nullah by some unidentified accused, according to police. A youth namely Waseem, 17, committed suicide by consuming wheat-preservative pills over domestic quarrels at Kot Taj Muhammad. Similarly, Javed, 35, ended life by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic quarrels arose due to his poverty and unemployment at Purani Mandi, Pattoki.

wheat crops, goods gutted

Wheat crops and household goods were reduced to ashes in fire incidents occurred separately here the other day.

According to police sources, a fire broke out in a house owned by Kashif in Tiba Sarai Mughal. It engulfed the household goods worth thousands of rupees in no time and reduced them to ashes. In Steel Bagh, fibre glass worth Rs300,000 was burnt after a fire broke out in a warehouse where it was stored.

In Bhoneke, a fire burnt wheat crops spread over three acres of land. In Badarpur village, wheat crops spread over nine acres were reduced to ashes in a fire.