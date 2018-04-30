Share:

LAHORE - NA-125 (Lahore), won by PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique defeating PTI's Hamid Khan and PPP's Naveed Chaudhry in 2013, is by and large presenting the same picture as at the time of election about five years ago.

The constituency is clearly divided in two halves: the most affluent areas of Lahore like Cantonment including Defence Housing Authority and less developed and rural areas like Nishat Colony, Charar and Koray Pind. Two provincial constituencies – PP 155 and PP 156 fall under NA 125.

Khawaja Saad Rafique had won on this constituency by pocketing 123,094 votes. PTI's Hamid Khan, who is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, remained runner-up with 83,190 votes. Pakistan People's Party had nominated Muhammad Naveed Chaudhry on the seat who could get only 4,608 votes.

From PP-155, Mian Naseer Ahmed of the ruling party won by securing 62,838 votes, against Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the PTI who got 42,942 votes. PML-N’s Yasin Sohal won from PP 156 by receiving 47,477 votes. PTI’s Ahsan Rasheed was the runner up with 38,582 votes.

Winners of the last election are again the likely candidates from respective constituencies in coming polls, expected to be held in July, though their serial numbers would be changed because of the fresh delimitation of constituencies by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Shoaib Siddiqi, who had won by-election from PP 147, is expected to be again a PTI candidate either from PP-156 or NA-125 in the ensuing general election.

In a survey of the constituency at the time of 2013 election well-kept road infrastructure and cleanliness could be seen in the posh localities like different phases of DHA. But dilapidated roads, widespread encroachments, traffic mess, excessive air and noise pollution, nullahs littering with garbage and overflowing sewerages was the common scene in what is billed as the less developed areas of this constituency.

There is hardly any change in the situation after five years.

The significant development in this constituency is the establishment of an educational institution named after the deceased father of sitting MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique - Government Khawaja Rafique Shaheed College on Walton Road and Rabia Basri Degree College for Girls at Khayaban-e-Iqbal.

Leaderships of the PML-N and PTI gave contradictory views on development in different sectors in the constituency. The PML-N leaders claimed to have carried out record development in the constituency during the last five years though without giving even tentative figures of how much funds were utilised for the purpose. They said ‘billions’ of rupees have been spent on different development schemes from federal, provincial and local government budgets. They were confident that voters would once again support the PML-N in the upcoming election in return for the welfare projects and constant and effective contact with workers and public at large. PTI leaders, however, said that development was only on papers and nothing could be seen on ground. They said the ruling party would have to pay for massive corruption in development schemes and bad governance. They said that Panama case would prove the proverbial last nail in the coffin of the ruling party.

Voters of the constituency gave varying views on the performance of public representatives and the sitting government. Some counted development projects like construction of underpasses, widening of roads and comparatively better sanitation conditions. They said that there was need of giving another opportunity to the present regime despite Panama issue and corruption charges. A number of people who voted PML-N in last general election said that they would do the same this time again despite dissatisfaction with the government performance and the perceived corruption. Some said that they would not repeat the same mistake and instead would go for the better option.

“The PML-N maintained the tradition of doing projects of public welfare. Construction of underpasses, widening of roads, new educational institutions and up-gradation of the existing ones, improved service delivery at hospitals and installation of water filtration plants are achievements of this government,” said Shaukat Butt, a resident of Chungi Amar Sadhu, adding, improper sanitary condition was a big issue but still there was solid grounds for voting PML-N again.

Referring to the Panama case and alleged corruption in development projects, he said the public at large was concerned about own problems and not about such issues.

“People are concerned about improvement in facilities and not about Panama or such issues. Road infrastructure has improved. Government first provided job on contract basis and now it is going to regularize thousands of employees,” he said, adding, voters would keep in mind the facilities provided to them and not Panama.

“I voted for the PML-N last time and would continue doing the same in future. I never voted anybody except Muslim League due to my ideology. Though the performance of the government is not up to the mark, I will again vote the same party due to my long affiliation,” said Nisar Butt, a resident of Nishat Colony.

Nasir Gujjar has interesting stance on allegation of corruption in development projects.

“You can see development on ground. Metro Bus and Orange Line are big examples. Definitely pilferage of funds and corruption are issues. They (ruling party) do development projects whenever they come to power. At least they spend money for public convenience. There is no harm if some amount is embezzled,” said resident of Punjab Housing Society.

“I am not concerned about Panama issue or other corruption charges. Everybody takes benefit of his/her office. I will vote for the PML-N in next election due to the reason that this party did development whenever it came to power,” he said.

Ali Raza, a resident of Sui Gas Society, said that he would not repeat the blunder of voting for the PML-N.

“I was a staunch supporter of PML-N and used to counter allegations of opponents by giving examples of unprecedented development and good governance. I voted PML-N till the previous election, but no more. I will not vote this party again. Looting of tax payers’ money and remittances of expatriates is not acceptable. Panama case has helped the nation realize the reality. Massive corruption in 56 public sector companies has smashed all tall claims of speed and good governance. Model Town massacre was an eye opener,” Ali Raza said, adding, he knew a number of friends who were offended due to Panama, Model Town massacre and governance issues.

Arslan Haider, a resident of DHA D-Block, said that people in his locality normally follow ideology and not claims of development.

“PTI was a force to reckon with in this locality even at the time of last general election. Surfacing of Panama issue and the resultant disqualification of Nawaz Sharif for lifetime has changed the political landscape of the entire country. Now PTI is clearly ahead of all political forces, especially in big cities like Lahore,” he said, adding, this constituency would be a big challenge for the ruling party in coming poll.

Muhammad Anis, a trader at DHA Y-Block Market and resident of Cavalry Ground, said that anti-people policies and excessive protocol have offended voters. He said that slogans of unprecedented development were eyewash. The rulers spent all energy on saving properties purchased through ill-gotten money. He said that Panama case was a blessing that would pave way for ending democratic dictatorship of Sharifs. “We want free and fair election. It is the only way to bring honest leadership to the fore,” he said.

Arshad Chaudhry, a resident of Abid Town on Ghazi Road, said that claims of development were merely eyewash.

“Projects are aimed at getting commission and not public relief. People have nothing to do with underpasses. They need better education and health facilities which are not available,” he said.

“Visits of Chief Justice of Pakistan to hospitals have exposed the present regime. No one is ready to send children to government schools. Major part of budget of a household is utilised on education of children - mostly from private schools,” he said.

“Encroachment and illegal parking are permanent source of headache for the residents. It takes me at least half an hour on motorcycle to travel two furlong distance on Ghazi Road to reach my residence. The government is not taking any measure to resolve the issue,” he said.

PTI’s lawmaker Shoaib Siddiqi said that development was only on papers and not on ground.

Shoaib is MPA from PP 147 which is not falling under NA 125. But he is a resident and voter in NA 125 and as such has enough information about the constituency. He is also interested in contesting coming elections from this constituency.

“Nothing can be seen on ground. Dilapidated roads, rampant encroachment, nullahs littering with solid waste and overflowing sewerage are regular feature of majority areas of the constituency. If the situation is better in Cantonment, it is due to Cantonment or Walton Boards and not due to working of present regime,” he said.

“Police are acting as servant of rulers and not state. The force has been politicised for vested interests. The situation at educational institutions and hospitals has gone from bad to worst during the last five years. Millions of children are still out of schools and ailing humanity is getting nothing from public sector hospitals,” he said, adding, the rulers were utilizing all resources and energies to save corruption money.

MPA from PP 156 Yaseen Sohal claimed carrying out record development in the constituency during the last five years.

“Construction of Guru Mangat Underpass, widening of Tufail Road and 7-Up crossing, installation of fences along Railways lines, new road along Railways track and development works in LDA quarters, Nishat Park and Laurex Society are big achievements,” said lawmaker from the ruling PML-N.

“Water filtration plants have been installed in several localities. Two new degree colleges, one for boys and the other for girls, have been set up on Walton Road. Missing facilities have been provided in all educational institutions in the constituency,” he said, adding, sanitation arrangements have been improved considerably.

“The situation is better in this constituency as compared to any other in Lahore. There is still room for further improvement of sanitation arrangements. In case of choking of a sewerage line, the complaint is immediately addressed,” he said.

PML-N’s MPA from PP 155 Mian Naseer Ahmed said that unprecedented development has been carried out in all sectors in the constituency. He said that upgradation and provision of missing facilities at schools, installation of water filtration plants and improvement of road infrastructure were major achievements. He said that LESCO had installed more than 300 transformers, besides improving transmission system. He said federal, provincial institutions and local bodies have played their due role in improving facilities in the constituency. To a question regarding the amount spent on development during the last five years, he said it was difficult to give figures.

“Different federal and provincial institutions executed development projects. Local body also played its part in improving conditions. It is difficult to give figures as different institutions are behind these development projects,” he said, adding, definitely billions of rupees have been spent on projects of public interest. He said that sanitation conditions have also improved in the constituency.

“Still there is room for further improvement in sanitary conditions. Capacity of local bodies needs to be enhanced to meet present day requirements,” he said.