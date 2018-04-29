Share:

KASUR-Speakers at a seminar reaffirmed the vow to render any sacrifice for the protection of beliefs concerning Oneness of Allah and the finality of Prophethood.

The seminar titled "Aqeedah Tauheed Wa Khatme Nubuwwat" was organised under the auspices of Tehreek Dawat-e-Tauheed Pakistan (TDTP) at District Council Hall here the other day.

TDTP leader Mian Jamil said that Pakistan had come into existence in the name of Islam, seeking the enforcement of Sharia in the country for fulfilment of the motive behind its creation. He urged the government to turn all the shrines into educational institutions as they had become the places of Shirk and corrupt practices.

Religious scholars including Zulfiqar Ali, Mehmood Abbas, Abdul Waheed, Abdur Rasheed, and Anayatullah Rabbani also addressed the seminar. At the end of the seminar, a rally was taken out from District Council hall to Steel Bagh Chowk.

TOUR FOR JOURNALISTS

Journalists work in a tense environment. They should take a leave from work and spend time in a healthy environment to decrease mental stress.

These views were expressed by Kasur Press Club (KPC) President Mehr Javed during a meeting held to review the arrangements for a tour to northern areas being organised for the KPC members. He urged the KPA members to become part of the tour.

On the occasion, KPC Chairman Ajmal Shad said that the press club management aimed at welfare of the journalist community. Electronic Media (EM) President Mehr Abdur Rehman said that his organisation would arrange a program for journalists after the tour in which they would be taught ways to maintain a good health. EM General Secretary Anjum Baloch briefed the participants about the tour.

PROTEST

The Jammu and Kashmir Movement (JKM) staged a protest on Tehsil Road against the killing of 17 civilians in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including lawyers, mediamen, traders and members of the civil society participated in the protest.

Speakers on the occasion vehemently condemned the Indian atrocities against innocent people of the held valley.

They urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in the IHK and stop India from oppressing Kashmiris.