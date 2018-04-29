Share:

rawalpindi-As the weather turned warmer, the residents of Adiala road Jahrahi Stop and adjacent areas have started to face acute water shortage since the last few days.

The political affluent seemed helpless, to resolve the issue. The residents including, Rizwan Chatta, Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas,Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed,

Sheikh Tasleem,Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak, Sajjad Sadiq threatened to lodge a protest against Water and Sanitation Agency for not providing the water judiciously.

A complainant from Adiala road Tariq Khan said “we have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs.

He said “we can’t afford a water tank that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs18, 000 twice a week to get water from this source”.

Another resident Ali Town Waheed Khan alleged that the tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices and said that repeated complaints have been lodged but no action is taken to provide the basic need.