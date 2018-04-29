Share:

KASUR:- A three-month-old girl died after allegedly being administered an injection by a trainee at Chunian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital here the other day. The girl's parents submitted an application to the police stating that they took their three-month-old daughter to the hospital for medical treatment where a lady doctor asked a trainee to administer the girl an injection. "The girl died after being administered an injection by the student," they alleged. Police were investigating.